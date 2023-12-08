MP seeks new weekly train from Mysuru to Rameshwaram

December 8, 2023

‘Extend Barmer-Yesvantpur train to Mysuru’

Mysore/Mysuru: Inviting Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to inaugurate three mega projects in Mysuru, Pratap Simmha also requested for Mysuru – Rameshwaram and Mysuru – Barmer weekly trains. The existing Barmer-Yesvantpur train can be extended to Mysuru and a new weekly train can be introduced from Mysuru to Rameshwaram, the MP stated in his memorandum.

Emphasising the potential benefits, he highlighted that these additional destinations would not only enhance travel options but also stimulate tourism and pilgrimage activities. The proposed railway routes would traverse several noteworthy towns and cities, thereby establishing a crucial transportation link for residents.

The religious and spiritual significance of Rameshwaram, making a direct train connection from Mysuru, via Bengaluru, is instrumental in facilitating pilgrimages. This would further promote religious tourism, considering the devout following of this sacred destination.

Highlighting Mysuru as a premier tourist destination in South India, Simmha asserted that the extension of the train route from Mysuru to Barmer would significantly contribute to boosting tourism prospects. Currently, the Barmer-Yesvantpur train connects Badami, Hubballi, Bagalkot, Solapur, Pune, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and more.

The fast and convenient rail connectivity to Mysuru would play a pivotal role in achieving these objectives.