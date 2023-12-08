Mysuru gears up to open three key infra projects

December 8, 2023

Multi-Modal Logistics Park | Software Technology Parks of India | New Ashokapuram Railway Station

Railway Minister invited to open projects that will boost development: Pratap Simmha

Mysore/Mysuru: Three mega projects, comprising two major infrastructure developments and a software project, are set for inauguration in Mysuru. These projects are anticipated to reshape the development landscape of the region by attracting more investments in Information Technology, facilitating smooth transportation and bolstering the export business.

In a note to media persons, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha has said that the Rs.102 crore Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) or Inland Container Yard (ICD) or Railway Goods Shed at Kadakola in Nanjangud built by the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is ready for inauguration. Built in an area of 55 acres, the project is ready for domestic rail operations.

He said that he has invited Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to inaugurate the MMLP and other two projects — Software Technology Parks of India and the remodelling works of the Ashokapuram Railway Station.

CONCOR project ready for operations

Recently, CONCOR Area-III (South) posted on X (formerly Twitter): The CONCOR’s latest state-of-the-art terminal, MMLP- Kadakola (GCCK) in Mysore is ready for domestic rail operations with immediate effect.

MMLP is well-equipped with an independent goods train terminal and a dedicated rail line. This infrastructure has been specifically designed to ensure the seamless and efficient movement of goods in and out of the logistics park.

The integration of this strategic feature is geared towards enhancing the overall appeal of the project, especially for exporters. It is expected to reduce transportation costs, stimulate merchandise activities, and contribute to the industrial development of the region.

The facility will include a cold storage unit and provisions for Customs clearances for both export and import cargo. Currently, industrialists in the Mysuru region obtain Customs clearance at ports, but with this facility, these services will be conveniently available at their doorstep, according to sources.

Software Technology Parks of India

Another project that is ready for inauguration is the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) building and incubation centre at Hebbal industrial area, near Infosys campus. STPIs have been established at five locations in Karnataka; Electronics City, Bengaluru and sub-centres in Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Manipal.

Built at a cost of Rs. 27.64 crore, the three-storey, 40,000 square feet building offers 110 plug-and-play seats, along with 6,500 square feet of semi-furnished raw space featuring a data centre, server room, and network operation centre for high-speed data communication. It also includes a 100-seater auditorium, conference hall, discussion rooms and a cafeteria.

STPI Mysuru aims to promote software and software services development and export, manage infrastructure resources, and provide statutory and promotional services to exporters.

Remodelled Ashokapuram Railway Station

The third mega project to be inaugurated by Ashwini Vaishnaw is the yard remodelling works at Ashokapuram Railway Station. SWR has undertaken these works at an estimated cost of Rs. 30.42 crore.

Provisions have been made for three extra two-platform lines, supplementing the existing three lines and introducing new platforms 4 and 5. Platform 1’s current length will increase by 87.5 metres, and platforms 2 and 3 will extend by 57.5 metres.

The existing foot-over-bridge, connecting platforms 1, 2 and 3, is being extended to link with new platforms 4 and 5, facilitating access to the outer areas towards Srirampura.