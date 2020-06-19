MP Sumalatha bats for resumption of crushing at MySugar under O&M system

June 19, 2020

Mandya: Days after Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar suggested timely crushing of sugarcane at Mandya’s MySugar Mill under O&M (Operations and Maintenance) system in his Facebook Post, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish too said that running the factory under O&M arrangement would be a viable option.

Addressing a group of protestors (led by former MLA H.D. Chowdaiah) who were staging a demonstration near Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue here yesterday demanding start of crushing at MySugar factory under O&M arrangement, Sumalatha hit out against those who were opposing the re-start of factory under O&M system.

Lashing out at those who are personally attacking her over the O&M issue, she dismissed the allegations that her supporters were eyeing the Factory as totally baseless.

Urging the Government to bail out farmers by timely re-start of crushing at MySugar Mill, she said that the Government must take an early decision on the issue in the interests of the farmers.

As the debate continues on the re-start of factory, one group led by former Minister and Cauvery Raitha Hitarakshana Samithi President G. Madegowda, which is opposed to running the factory under a O&M arrangement, wants the Government to start crushing fully on its own, while another group led by former MLA H.D. Chowdaiah is demanding immediate re-start of the factory under O&M system, as it is crucial for the cane growers.