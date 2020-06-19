MP Sumalatha bats for resumption of crushing at MySugar under O&M system
News

MP Sumalatha bats for resumption of crushing at MySugar under O&M system

June 19, 2020

Mandya: Days after Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar suggested timely crushing of sugarcane at Mandya’s MySugar Mill under O&M (Operations and Maintenance) system in his Facebook Post, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish too said that running the factory under  O&M arrangement would be a viable option.

Addressing a group of protestors (led by former MLA H.D. Chowdaiah) who were staging a demonstration near Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue here yesterday demanding start of crushing at MySugar factory under O&M arrangement, Sumalatha hit out against those who were opposing the re-start of factory under O&M system. 

Lashing out at those who are personally attacking her over the O&M issue, she dismissed the allegations that her supporters were eyeing the Factory as totally baseless.

Urging the Government to bail out farmers by timely re-start of crushing at MySugar Mill, she said that the Government must take an early decision on the issue in the interests of the farmers.

As the debate continues on the re-start of factory, one group led by former Minister and Cauvery Raitha Hitarakshana Samithi President G. Madegowda, which is opposed to running the factory under a O&M arrangement, wants the Government to start crushing fully on its own, while another group led by former MLA H.D. Chowdaiah is demanding immediate re-start of the factory under O&M system, as it is crucial for the cane growers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching