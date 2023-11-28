MP unveils statue of Vishwajnani Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Kuvempunagar

November 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: To commemorate Constitution Day, a statue of Vishwajnani Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Architect of the Indian Constitution, was unveiled at a place opposite Ashokapuram Police Station on Adichunchanagiri Road in Kuvempunagar here recently. The function was organised by Bhim Balaga.

Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad inaugurated the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and also administered oath about the Preamble of our Constitution.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreenivasa Prasad said that Indian Constitution is the best Constitution in the world.

“The day we accepted this great Constitution, is observed as the Constitution Day. It is matter of regret that many politicians are speaking about our Constitution in streets for their selfish ends. Our Constitution has its own dignity and sanctity. Those who are in power must read the Constitution first and implement its aspirations,” added the MP.

Krishnaraja (KR) MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who also participated in the function, said that Constitution Day is a very good day for all of us. All of us must read and understand this great Constitution, opined Srivatsa.

Former Mayor Shivakumar, former Corporator M.C. Ramesh, Bhim Balaga President Shanmukha, General Secretary Purushotham, leaders V. Ramaswamy, former Mayor B. Purushottam, Ashokapuram Adi Karnataka Mahasabha President Siddaraju (Sunil), Vice-President Shivaswamy, former Vice-President C.M. Mahalingu, social worker Irfan, Bhima Balaga Executive Committee Members and others attended the programme.