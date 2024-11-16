MUDA 50:50 site scam: Lokayukta finds no role of CM Siddaramaiah in the scam

November 16, 2024

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta investigation into the allocation of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi has reached a decisive phase with the investigators submitting the preliminary status report to the higher officers.

The status report has revealed significant lapses by officials of MUDA in the allocation of 14 sites. Acting on orders from the Special Court for Elected Representatives, Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh has been conducting an investigation into the allocation of these sites under the 50:50 ratio scheme and has submitted an interim report to the Lokayukta Central Office in Bengaluru.

The investigation found that the 14 sites were allocated to Parvathi in Vijayanagar’s Third and Fourth Stages in exchange for her 3.16-acre land at Survey Number 464, Kesare, which was gifted to her by her brother B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy. Mallikarjunaswamy had purchased the land from J. Devaraju.

Lokayukta SP Udesh recently met Lokayukta Inspector General of Police (IGP) A. Subrahmanyeshwara Rao to present the investigation process, phases, findings and the documents gathered thus far.

Procedural lapses

According to the status report, serious procedural lapses were evident in the allocation of sites to Siddaramaiah’s family. However, there is no indication of CM Siddaramaiah’s involvement and the preliminary investigation found no documentary evidence linking him to any misconduct.

The investigation has been divided into three phases, with two already completed. SP Udesh has sought guidance from senior officials for the next steps in the third phase, according to high-level sources.

The report also highlights that former MUDA Commissioners Dr. D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar have not yet been questioned. Documents and information relevant to the case have been collected from both official and non-official sources.

Awaiting the Chief Secretary’s nod

SP Udesh informed the Lokyukta IGP that he had written to the Chief Secretary three weeks ago seeking permission to interrogate senior officials, but no approval has been granted so far. He stated that once permission is received, these officials will be summoned to provide further details essential for investigation.

The report detailed that the disputed land was initially denotified and transferred from Devaraju’s father to Devaraju’s brother and subsequently to Devaraju.

The land was then sold to B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy, who applied to Government for land conversion. The investigation revealed that MUDA and Dy. Commissioner’s Office officials failed to conduct proper verifications before approving the land conversion, which lacked thorough checks and physical inspection.

No role of CM’s family

The status report asserts that while the Chief Minister’s family did not play a role in the conversion, MUDA officials made evident mistakes in allotting the 14 sites in a prime location under the 50:50 scheme.

To ascertain if the CM’s family exerted any undue influence in obtaining sites, further inquiry from senior officials is required, though no evidence of their involvement has surfaced thus far.

Preparations are underway to question Dr. Natesh and Dinesh Kumar regarding their actions during the allocation process. The Lokayukta SP informed the Lokayukta IGP that pending the Chief Secretary’s approval, these officials would be interrogated and a comprehensive report would be submitted to the Court by Dec. 24.