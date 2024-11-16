MUDA official faces probe over forgery, travel abroad

November 16, 2024

Foreign tour without Government approval lands Second Division Assistant Nandish in soup

Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) officers and staff, previously involved in the illegal approval of land allotments under various schemes, are now facing further trouble with another employee under scrutiny.

Nandish, a Second Division Assistant (SDA) at MUDA, is facing serious allegations of travelling abroad without prior Government approval and being involved in a forgery case using fake signatures.

M.K. Yashwanthkumar, a resident of 7th Main, 2nd Cross, H Block, Ramakrishnanagar in Mysuru, has filed a written complaint with the Urban Development Department and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Bengaluru, accusing Nandish of involvement in previous cases of forging signatures on bank challans and travelling abroad without the Government’s prior approval.

After reviewing the complaint, officials at the Directorate and the Urban Development Department have written to the MUDA Commissioner, directing that all aspects of the allegations made by Yashwanthkumar be thoroughly investigated as per the service rules.

They have instructed that a detailed report, including a clear opinion and recommended actions to be taken against Nandish, if found guilty, be submitted within 15 days.

Kingpin’s case status

In a related case, B.K. Kumar, who had been working simultaneously at both MUDA and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) while drawing salaries from both institutions, was exposed as the kingpin in an illegal land allotment scandal, approving sites at a 50:50 ratio.

As a result, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rehman Shariff dismissed him from service and instructed Ashwin Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer of Vani Vilas Water Works, to file a criminal case against him.

Following these instructions, Ashwin Kumar proceeded to file a complaint at the V.V. Puram Police Station, under the jurisdiction of Vani Vilas Water Works.

However, since the issue involves service regulations, Inspector Vivekananda stated that a legal opinion would be sought to determine which institution (MUDA or MCC) should be considered for action regarding B.K. Kumar’s service before the complaint is officially registered.