Two Ministers to face ED in MUDA site scam?

November 16, 2024

Bengaluru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam is now likely to embroil two Karnataka Ministers.

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensifies its investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as MUDA has granted 14 sites to his wife B.M. Parvathi, sources reveal that officials have named two Ministers in the scandal. The ED has questioned former MUDA employees as part of the inquiry.

During the illegal allotment of sites at a 50:50 ratio, it is believed that the two Ministers had a significant influence. These Ministers have been named in explosive statements from MUDA officials, which have now led the ED to strengthen its document review process.

If corroborating evidence is found during the investigation, the ED may call the two Ministers for questioning. As the MUDA investigation escalates, CM Siddaramaiah is reportedly holding discussions with his legal team in Delhi to prepare for future legal battles.