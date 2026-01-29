MUDA 50:50 sites allotment case: Special Court clears CM, family

January 29, 2026

Bengaluru: The Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru yesterday accepted the B-Report (closure report) filed by the Mysuru Lokayukta Police in connection with the allotment of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA, now Mysuru Development Authority – MDA) to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi and two others.

Lokayukta Police had filed the closure before the Court in February 2025, stating that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations of corruption against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, the CM’s brother-in-law, B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy and former landowner J. Devaraj.

The report had been kept in abeyance to allow continued investigation into broader allegations of irregularities and corruption in MUDA’s land allotments.

Yesterday, Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhatt formally accepted the closure report. “The B report filed by the Investigating Officer against accused No. 1 Siddaramaiah, accused No. 2 B.M. Parvathi, accused No. 3 Mallikarjunaswamy, and accused No. 4 J. Devaraj is hereby accepted.”

No contempt-of-court proceedings

The Court also rejected a plea by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking contempt-of-court proceedings against the Investigating Officer for alleged delays in the probe, while clarifying that investigations against other accused in the broader MUDA case would continue.

This decision follows submission of a final report by Lokayukta Police on Jan. 13, detailing the status of investigation into MUDA 50:50 sites scam, which had prompted Parvathi to return the 14 sites to MUDA in 2024.