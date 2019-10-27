MUDA allots two sites to one woman applicant

October 27, 2019

Mysuru: Even as thousands of applicants are waiting for decades to get a site from Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the government agency is in the news again for wrong reasons as it is found to have allegedly allotted two sites to a woman applicant.

Rajeshwari, a resident of Kuvempunagar, is the one who has been allotted two sites, thanks to MUDA’s largesse. Rajeshwari has been allotted a 20’x30’ site in ShantaverI Gopalagowda Nagar and a 30’x40’ site in adjoining Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, with the MUDA also issuing possession certificates to her. She has been allotted Site No.1572 in Shantaveri Gopalagowda Nagar upon payment of just Rs. 28,000 and site No.2305 in Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar upon payment of Rs. 75,640.

An applicant must declare in a affidavit saying he/ she doesn’t possess a site and seniority must be taken into account in the allocation of a site. But as per records, it appears that the documents were created on the same day in the woman’s name and the dates were later fudged. The year of application of both the sites is 1992, but the month is entered as 13th in one of the applications, when actually there are only 12 months in a year. While the first application has the date 5th March,1992, the other one has the date 5-13-1992, which is ridiculous. What is more intriguing is that both the sites were sanctioned on the same day (Sep.1, 2007) and MUDA issued the possession certificates of both the sites to Rajeshwari within two days of each other. While applying, Rajeshwari had claimed that she did not have any site. The MUDA seems to have thrown all norms to the wind while allotting the sites to her, which is a classic example of how fake transaction is done with an intention of grabbing a Government site.

Meanwhile, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju said that it has come to his notice that two sites were allotted to one woman and he has issued an order to carry out an enquiry.

