MUDA holds meeting with farmers on land acquisition

January 16, 2023

Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which has planned to form a Layout at Bommenahalli in the city outskirts, formally began the process in this regard by holding a meeting with farmers of Bommenahalli at Maramma Temple, Seegehalli in Yelwal hobli of Mysuru taluk this morning.

Soon as the meeting began with over 60 farmers in attendance, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar said that MUDA has a proposal to acquire 750 acres of land in Bommenahalli on a 50:50 ratio plan, to which about 25 land owners readily came forward to part with a total of 250 acres of land.

The willing farmers said that they have cultivated mango and coconut crops for decades and sought adequate compensation from the Government, while some among them demanded that they be given corner sites in the Layout that would be formed.

The Commissioner said that while the Government was ready to pay appropriate compensation to land-loser farmers, at the same time they cannot be given corner sites as rules does not permit to do so. He also clarified that compensation would be paid only to farmers who have the land registered in their name and not to other cultivators, users or lessee as the case may be.

Dinesh Kumar also assured the farmers that agricultural Darkhast land and Cultivation (Khaayam Saaguvali) issues would be addressed by the Government.

MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar said that the 50:50 ratio formula would be hugely beneficial to land owner farmers. Noting that farmers have collectively agreed to part with 250 acres of land, he said that MUDA has planned to acquire 250 more acres in a few more days, thus totalling 500 acres.

“Once the MUDA has 500 acres of land in Bommenahalli, the proposal on formation of the Layout will be sent to the Government for approval. Soon as we get Government approval, the MUDA will waste no time in going ahead with its plans of forming an organised and well-developed residential Layout,” he said.

Continuing, Somashekar said that MUDA will also give Rs. 10 lakh interest-free loan to land-loser farmers for making an alternative livelihood. The loanee farmers will have to return this interest-free amount to MUDA within a specified period, failing which the farmers can make up by allowing MUDA to cut this amount (Rs. 10 lakh) from disposal of sites that are allotted to them, he said, while sensitising the farmers on how the 50:50 ratio will be much beneficial to them.

Asserting that the parting of land for formation of Layout would be a safe bet for farmers, considering the advantages that they have, Somashekar asked the farmers to come forward for parting with their lands as MUDA was ready to acquire large swathes of land.

Former MLC D. Madegowda, who headed the then CITB in the late eighties, sensitised the farmers on the benefits that they would get with the parting of their lands for Layout formation.

Explaining the farmers on the salient features of the 50:50 ratio, he said that the farmers need not be apprehensive of this sharing formula as this would be beneficial for them in many ways.

MUDA Member Lakshmi Devi, Secretary Venkataraju and other officials were present.