MUDA scam: ‘Dr. Yathindra’s name dragged with malicious intention’

July 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Office- bearers of ‘Dr. Yathindra Yuva Brigade’ have urged their leader and MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah to file a defamation case against the baseless charges made against him regarding the site scam at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

In a press release, Brigade President Kamsale Ravi stated that politics has reached a low point with BJP leaders dragging Yathindra’s name through the mud, despite him never having visited MUDA. Following the unearthing of large-scale corruption at MUDA, the State Government removed top officers and constituted an inquiry committee comprising senior officers, a move that has been welcomed.

The Urban Development Minister visited MUDA, held a meeting, put on hold the allotment of sites under 50:50 ratio, and announced stringent action against guilty officials. This has triggered hot debates and political statements for and against the issue. Amidst this, BJP has been making baseless allegations, terming Dr. Yathindra as the kingpin, which AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes & Dalits) leaders of Mysuru strongly condemn.

For the past four years, BJP held key to MUDA, with immediate past Chairmen like Yashaswi Somashekar and H.V. Rajeev appointed by the same party Government. Most importantly, the illegalities began during the tenure of Dr. D.B. Natesh, a BJP Government appointee and peaked during the tenure of G.T. Dinesh Kumar, again a BJP Government-appointed officer. When this is the reality, it is indeed annoying that the Congress party is being blamed for the corruption, he claimed.

Additionally, the name of the CM’s wife is being dragged into the controversy, which reeks of political conspiracy and hatred, despite a long list of influential political leaders benefiting from alternative sites from MUDA.

MLC Vishwanath, who once raised his voice against irregularities at KSOU, should not remain silent. As a Member of the Board of Management at KSOU, he should speak about corruption, unlawful recruitments and investigations by CBI and Lokayukta Police, he demanded.