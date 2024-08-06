MUDA site allotment scam – CM’s Prosecution: All eyes on Guv’s next move

August 6, 2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is expected to respond soon to the Cabinet resolution urging him to reject activist T.J. Abraham’s request for the prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scam. The BJP and JD(S) are pressing for the prosecution.

The Governor returned from New Delhi yesterday, and all eyes are on his next move whether he will order CM’s prosecution. He has held consultations regarding several matters, including the investigation by a sitting Judge of High Court against Siddaramaiah. Gehlot has been discussing with senior officials and legal experts on the issue over past five to six days.

Parliament Budget Session

Sources informed Star of Mysore this morning that Gehlot will delay his decision on sanctioning prosecution until Aug. 12. The decision is on hold due to ongoing Parliament Budget Session, New Delhi, which is scheduled to conclude on that date.

If the Governor decides to sanction prosecution, Opposition parties are expected to create an uproar in the Parliament. This has heightened political curiosity and anticipation across Karnataka, as the next move by the Governor remains secretive.

Currently, the Governor has adopted a wait-and-watch approach, with any significant action or decision likely to be taken only after the Parliament session ends on Aug. 12.

The Governor has already issued a notice to the Chief Minister — on July 26, seeking his response within seven days — through the Chief Secretary of the Government based on a complaint filed by Abraham.

Govt’s response to notice

In response to the Governor’s notice, the Government has written three separate letters to the Governor. The Chief Minister himself has explained to the Governor, along with the records of the Cabinet meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, urging the withdrawal of the notice.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that during the tenure of former CMs B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, complaints were filed against Ministers Murugesh Nirani, Dr. K. Sudhakar and Shashikala Jolle, but the Governor’s Office did not take any action, and even a show-cause notice was not issued to them.

Sources said the Governor is considering several options, including granting sanction for prosecution, ordering an independent inquiry by a Police Officer or a sitting High Court Judge or referring the complaint to the Lokayukta Police, requesting a probe report within three months.

Governor consults legal experts

Before issuing the notice to the CM, the Governor’s Office conducted a thorough review and obtained more information and records related to the MUDA scam and the site allocation to B.M. Parvathi, Siddaramaiah’s wife.

Based on this information, there is contemplation on whether to grant permission for prosecution against the Chief Minister or to use his (Governor) authority to conduct an investigation through Judges and obtain a report within three months.

There have been several discussions from various angles, including the constitutional powers of the Governor. The outcome of these deliberations is keenly awaited as it could set a significant precedent for handling such cases in the future.

Cautious approach

As Abraham has already filed a petition before the Lokayukta, the Governor may refer the case to the Lokayukta Police. The Governor’s cautious approach stems from concerns that granting sanction for prosecution could lead to a prolonged legal battle if Siddaramaiah challenges the decision in the Court.

Under the controversial 50:50 scheme, MUDA allotted 50 percent of the land it developed to land losers in lieu of the undeveloped land acquired from them. Accordingly, 14 plots were allotted to Parvathi in a premium layout in Mysuru in exchange for 3 acres and 16 guntas of land acquired from her, which MUDA subsequently developed into a residential layout. However, the very title of that land is under challenge as it had already belonged to MUDA.

Another complaint lodged with Governor

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna has lodged a second complaint with the Governor regarding CM Siddaramaiah, seeking approval for prosecution in the MUDA site deal, following a similar complaint by activist T.J. Abraham. Krishna, who has previously filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, alleges that Siddaramaiah obtained 14 sites through his family members by creating fraudulent documents. The complaint accuses Siddaramaiah of direct involvement in the case, where his wife, B.M. Parvathi, is alleged to have acquired land through irregular means.