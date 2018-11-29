MUDA to decide on cancelling 522 CA sites in December

Mysuru: The Board meeting of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) did not decide on the issue of cancellation of the allotment of 522 CA (Civic Amenities) sites for violating norms. The issue will be instead taken up at the Board meeting to be held in the second week of December.

A decision in this regard was taken at the recent MUDA Board meeting which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the MUDA Chairman.

The meeting had an agenda of discussing 150 issues including violations in maintenance of CA sites, allotment of bit of lands, execution of affordable Group Housing Schemes and other issues. At the meeting, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj said that a total of 629 CA sites have been distributed over the years right from the time of the then City Improvement Trust Board. While the allottees of 107 CA sites have followed norms, the allottees of the remaining 522 sites have violated MUDA rules.

As such, the MUDA was mulling to invoke the Urban Development Act for cancellation of the allotment of these 522 sites and take back their possession, he said. Pointing out that re-allotment of these cancelled CA sites would fetch MUDA nearly Rs.100 crore, Kantharaj said that the cancellation would also act as a warning to other violators.

However, the meeting decided to discuss this issue in detail in the next MUDA Board meeting scheduled to be held in the second week of December.