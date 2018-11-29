Mysore Varsity refusing to accept Governor’s Syndicate nominee!

Mysuru: Governor-Chancellor Vajubhai R. Vala had passed an order nominating K. Vasanth Kumar as Syndicate Member of University of Mysore nearly five months ago. However, there are voices in the University who are alleging that the University has not implemented the Governor’s order.

The Governor had nominated Vasanth Kumar in his order dated 22nd June, 2018 as the Syndicate Member of University of Mysore. But the University administration seems to have completely ignored this order.

The University did not have a full-time Vice-Chancellor for nearly 20 months. As a result, a lot of administrative work and decisions had come to a standstill. Since the number of Syndicate Members is less, it was difficult to take decisions on academic and development matters.

Hence, the University Professors, it is learnt, have urged the new V-C and the Registrar to request the Governor to nominate the Syndicate Members at the earliest.

Earlier, one Jagadish was nominated as the member in Sept. 2017. However, on the orders of the Government the appointment of all the Syndicate Members had been cancelled.

In place of Jagadish, Vasanth Kumar was nominated as Governor’s nominee. The pressure to nominate new Syndicate Members is building up.