CM inaugurates Dasara Exhibition Stall on Universities

Mysuru: More than one month into Dasara Exhibition, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy yesterday inaugurated a stall on the functioning and achievements of 19 Universities. The stall is put up by the Department of Higher Education in order to educate the public on the functioning and courses offered by the Universities.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Somanathananda Swamiji, District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, MLA and State JD(S) President A.H. Vishwanath, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, IGP (Southern Range) K.V. Sharath Chandra, former Mayors R. Lingappa and M.J. Ravikumar and others were present.

Even before Kumaraswamy was to inaugurate the stall, sugarcane growers surrounded the car and presented him a memorandum containing their charter of demands. Their demands included complete farm loan waiver, revival of Sri Rama Sugar Factory in K.R. Nagar taluk, announcement of MSP for sugarcane and setting up of paddy procurement centres at all hoblis from Dec.1.

After receiving the memorandum, Kumaraswamy said that he would take all necessary measures for addressing farmer issues.