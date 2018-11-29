CM inaugurates Dasara Exhibition Stall on Universities
News

CM inaugurates Dasara Exhibition Stall on Universities

Mysuru:  More than one month into Dasara Exhibition, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy yesterday inaugurated a stall on the functioning and achievements of 19 Universities. The stall is put up by the Department of Higher Education in order to educate the public on the functioning and courses offered by the Universities.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Somanathananda Swamiji, District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, MLA and State JD(S) President A.H. Vishwanath, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, IGP (Southern Range) K.V. Sharath Chandra, former Mayors R. Lingappa and M.J. Ravikumar and others were present.

Even before Kumaraswamy was to inaugurate the stall, sugarcane growers surrounded the car and presented him a memorandum containing their charter of demands. Their demands included complete farm loan waiver, revival of Sri Rama Sugar Factory in K.R. Nagar taluk, announcement of MSP for sugarcane and setting up of paddy procurement centres at all hoblis from Dec.1.

After receiving the memorandum, Kumaraswamy said that he would take all necessary measures for addressing farmer issues.

November 29, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching