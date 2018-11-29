State will generate lakhs of job opportunities, says CM

City-based Vidya Vikas Educational Trust turns Silver…

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy yesterday said that it was the duty of State Government to provide employment opportunities for the youth apart from providing good education. “We are committed to provide lakhs of job opportunities by developing industrial clusters in nine districts of Karnataka,” the CM said.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating silver jubilee celebrations of Vidya Vikas Educational Trust (VVET) on Bannur Road (Alanahalli) in city, Kumaraswamy said, nine districts have been selected for the programme ‘Compete with China.’

Under the programme, several industries will be set up in nine districts. This would generate around one lakh job opportunities in each district, he said.

Listing the industrial units, Kumaraswamy said, a solar equipment production unit will be established in Kalaburagi, ICB chip manufacturing unit in Mysuru, ‘Vastrodyama’ in Ballari and electronic gadgets production unit in Koppal.

Under the programme, various skill-based industries will come up in some districts “on the basis of resources and professional skill available in each area.” With an initial fund of Rs. 500 crore for training, the State government will invest Rs. 14,000 crore for the scheme over the next five years in nine districts.

Kumaraswamy said the State government has given priority for creating employment opportunities. “We cannot expect a sudden change. It takes time,” he added. The Chief Minister also informed that he has released Rs. 1,200 crore for undertaking repairs of Primary School, High school and PU College buildings in the State.

The scheme is to promote sunrise industries such as the ones manufacturing electronic components, solar panels and integrated circuits. He said, the Centre has not yet released funds to distribute school uniforms for students. The State government will be distributing uniforms from its fund, he said.

Lauding former Chamaraja MLA Vasu, who is the Chairman Vidya Vikas Educational Trust, Kumaraswamy said that VVET is providing the much-needed quality education to the poor. “This is self-less service in true sense,” the CM said.

Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, former Union Minister Dr. M. Veerappa Moily, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, MP Pratap Simha, MLA Tanveer Sait, MLCs Marithibbegowda and K.T. Srikantegowda, VVET Chairman and former MLA Vasu, VVET Secretary V. Kaveesh Gowda and others were present. On the occasion, the academic Deans and Doyens were felicitated by VVET.