Multi-level parking at Town Hall only for four-wheelers

October 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Town Hall Multi-Level Parking Lot (MLPL) will be open for four-wheelers only. Two-wheelers will have to be parked outside.

The facility was to be inaugurated at 12.30 pm today by District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa in the presence of Mayor Shivakumar and other dignitaries. But when Star of Mysore reporter visited the spot, the parking lot and the inauguration venue were empty and the parking contractor informed that the inauguration will be delayed.

The MLPL is being inaugurated after a delay of 12 years since the project’s commencement in 2011. Sources told SOM that as of now, the parking lot will be open for only four-wheelers and over 400 of them can be parked at various levels.

Two-wheelers must be parked outside in the place of cars that were parked earlier. The parking tender has been issued for two months and it has gone to the contractor who quoted Rs. 7 lakh.

Cars and SUVs can be parked inside the minus 1 (-1) and minus 2 (-2) sections and entrance will be from Town Hall North Gate (Chamaraja Circle) and exit through Gandhi Square.

A day-long parking at MLPL will cost Rs. 60 and minimum parking charge will be Rs. 30. After one hour, there will be an increase of Rs. 30 per hour with a maximum of Rs. 60 per day. For two-wheelers, Rs. 10 per hour (outside parking) has been fixed and beyond one hour, Rs. 5 will be charged with a maximum of Rs. 30 per day.

To encourage parking at MLPL, battery-operated vehicles will be facilitated to transport people to Devaraj Urs Road, Ashoka Road, Sayyaji Rao Road and other surrounding areas.

This facility can also be availed by visitors to reach the Mysore Palace.