Dasara Gold Cards sold out

October 18, 2023

Online sale opens at 10 am, sold out within minutes

Even Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 2,000 tickets for Jumboo Savari, Rs. 500 tickets for Torchlight Parade fly off the shelves

Mysore/Mysuru: All the Dasara Gold Cards 2023 that were kept for online sale from 10 am today have been sold out. People who were trying to purchase the cards online by visiting www.mysoredasara.gov.in even at 10.15 am got an error message on the website, indicating that all the cards have been sold out. Soon, “Select quantity not available” flashed on the computer screens though each buyer was allowed to purchase only two tickets.

Sources told Star of Mysore that the District Administration had printed over 3,000 Gold Cards and had kept 1,000 for online sale and had reserved 2,000 Cards for VVIPs, like they do every year, bowing to political and administrative compulsions.

Tourism stakeholders have expressed concerns that individuals with influence have obtained 2,000 cards, while regular tourists were limited to purchasing 1,000 cards.

In addition to Gold Cards, the District Administration had released separate Rs. 500 online tickets for the Torchlight Parade and Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 2,000 tickets for Jumboo Savari where different enclosures would be created for ticket holders to watch the spectacle. Even these tickets were sold out.

Following the demand from tourism stakeholders for Dasara Gold Cards, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra had issued a press statement last evening announcing that the Gold Cards will be made available on Wednesday (Oct. 18) at 10 am. These cards aimed to facilitate tourists from both India and abroad to attend the Dasara programmes.

To avoid confusion and crowding at Gold Card sale venues like in the previous years, the District Administration decided to sell limited Gold Cards through online medium only. Each gold card is priced at Rs. 6,000.

The DC’s press release further mentioned that details regarding the date, time and venue for card collection after online purchase will be communicated through SMS messages and emails to the contact information provided by the buyers. Buyers will be required to present an ID proof when collecting the cards.

The facilities on purchase of Dasara Gold Card include Dasara procession — Jumboo Savari — assured seat for one person, Torchlight Parade in Bannimantap assured seat for one person.

In addition, the Gold Card holders have free entry to a couple of tourist places Oct. 15 to Oct. 24. They are: Mysore Palace, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), Jaganmohan Art Gallery, Karanji Lake Nature Park, Rail Museum, Regional Museum of Natural History, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Brindavan Gardens, Chamundi Hill Temple (VIP darshan), St. Philomena’s Church and Dasara Exhibition.