Mumbai Indians pocket 34-run win over SRH

October 5, 2020

Sharjah: Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their third win of the season after they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 34 runs in Match 17 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium yesterday.

Jasprit Bumrah removed Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma in the 19th and Kieron Pollard gives nothing away in the final over as MI pocket this match.

David Warner got stuck in as SRH remained on course to chase 209. But he was dismissed for 60 by James Pattinson. Manish Pandey smashed 30 off 19 to make up for the loss of Jonny Bairstow, who hammered 25 off just 15 balls to give SRH a good start against MI.

A slower ball by Trent Boult got Bairstow dismissed inside the Powerplay and another slower one by James Pattinson brought about Manish’s fall.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard got going at the death as they crossed 200 and finished 208/5 in their 20 overs.

Krunal Pandya’s final-over flourish — 6, 4, 4, 6 off the last four balls — gave Mumbai the momentum going into the second innings.

Pollard remained unbeaten on 25 off 13 even as Hardik was dismissed in the last over for 28 off 19. Quinton de Kock set things up for Mumbai with 67 off just 39 balls.

CSK beat KXIP

Dubai, Oct. 5- Chennai Super Kings (CSK) openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis smashed unbeaten half-centuries to help the side emerge victorious against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by a margin of 10 wickets, having been handed a target of 179.

CSK’s massive triumph in match 18 of the IPL at Dubai International Cricket Stadium yesterday, will boost their confidence.

Watson smashed 83 runs off 53 deliveries in an innings comprising of 11 boundaries and 3 sixes. Du Plessis was exceptional as well, scoring 87 off 53 balls with 11 fours and 1 six to his credit.

Earlier, KXIP skipper K.L. Rahul scored a half-century to help his side post a score of 178/4 in 20 overs. Rahul was well-supported from Nicholas Pooran who scored 33 runs off 17 deliveries, smashing the ball to all corners of the ground.

Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, accounting for two wickets while conceding 39 runs.

Brief Scores

MI: 208/5 (Quinton de Kock 65, Ishan Kishan 31; Sandeep Sharma 2/41) beat SRH: 174/7 (David Warner 60, Manish Pandey 30; Trent Boult 2/28) by 34 runs.

CSK: 181/0 (Faf du Plessis 87*, Shane Watson 83*) beat KXIP: 178/4 (K.L. Rahul 63, Nicholas Pooran 33; Shardul Thakur 2/39) by 10 wickets.

IPL SCHEDULE

Today’s Match – (Oct. 5)

RCB Vs DC – Dubai Intl. Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7.30 pm (IST)

Tomorrow’s Match – (Oct. 6)

MI Vs RR – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm (IST)

Yesterday’s Results

MI 208/5 (20 Overs) beat SRH 174/7 (20 Overs)

KXIP 178/4 (20 Overs) lost to CSK 181/0 (17.4 Overs)

