Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar remembered

Mysuru: Marking the 226th birth anniversary of the erstwhile Mysuru ruler Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the Maharaja’s High School and Pre-University College Alumni Association celebrated the Founder’s Day at the Maharaja’s PU College premises on JLB Road here this morning.

Renowned Film Director M.S. Sathyu, who spoke after inaugurating the event, said that although he was an alumnus of the School, he could not visit the School due to his pre-occupation, despite being invited on a number of occasions. But now the time had come and he was delighted to visit the School where he studied, after many decades, he said.

Recalling his student days, Sathyu, now 89 years old, said that he left college when he was studying B.Sc and went to Mumbai to pursue a career in the theatre.

Stating that he was not a talented student but was very fond of arts and theatre, the veteran Director said that he could not complete B.Sc only because of this love for the theatre.

Pointing out that he always liked to work behind the scene, Sathyu said that although he was not interested in acting, the circumstances forced him to act in some plays and movies.

Giving a word of advice to the students, he observed that developing skills in their chosen profession was more important than merely excelling in academics.

Stressing on the need for everyone to deeply involve themselves in their chosen fields and thus render justice to their job or task, he said that the students have to set their professional goals even as they start attending college.

Remembering the contributions made by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar for the development of Mysuru, he said that the erstwhile rule set the road map for the growth of the city.

Earlier, floral tributes were paid to the Wadiyar’s bust in the college premises.

Association President B.S. Sridhar Raje Urs, Dr. Chandrashekar of Aditya Hospital, retired CFTRI Deputy Director B.R. Srihari, retired Joint Commissioner of Transport M.N. Baladeva Raje Urs, Corporator SBM Manju, College Vice-Principal D. Mahesh and others were present.

