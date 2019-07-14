Mysuru Zoo to celebrate World Snake Day on July 16

Mysuru: Snakes are incredible creatures, limbless reptiles with long, cylindrical bodies, scaly skin, lidless eyes, and a forked tongue. Most species are not poisonous, some are mildly poisonous, and others produce a deadly poison.

There are at least 20 families, about 500 genera and 3,400 species of snake in the world. There are 270-plus species of snakes in India, out of which about 60 are highly venomous.

Karnataka is home for 130 plus species of snakes out of which around 40 are poisonous. Due to urbanisation, climate change, modernisation and habitat loss, the snakes are at greater threat.

To create awareness about conservation of snakes which are misrepresented reptiles, World Snake Day is celebrated on 16th July every year. World Snake Day can help remove people’s fear and illusion about snakes and can be used as a tool to educate and inform people about how to deal with them.

Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru, will be celebrating the snake kingdom and creating awareness of these limbless creatures, trying to shed some light on the most unscientific myths.

The Zoo will be displaying attractive Information Boards and Fun Facts Boards about the snakes in front of the enclosure at Mysuru Zoo on July 16 from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

The general public and snake enthusiasts may avail of this opportunity while visiting the Zoo, according to a press release from the Deputy Conservator of Forests & Executive Director, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru.

