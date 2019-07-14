Restrictions at Mallalli Falls

Madikeri: Anticipating more rains after July 15 and the rush of water at the famed waterfalls of Kodagu, the District Administration has decided to file case against offenders who refuse to follow precautionary rules at Mallalli Falls in Somwarpet taluk.

After over 14 lives were claimed at Mallalli Falls, the Administration has taken up protective measures at this tourist spot. Like other falls in the district, Mallalli Falls is a favourite destination for tourists visiting Kodagu during vacations.

Mallalli falls, cascading from a height of around 150 foot in Bettadalli Gram Panchayat jurisdiction, attracts tourists. It is situated at a distance of three kilometres from Hanchinalli village, on the way from Shanthalli to Pushpagiri.

So far, a total of 14 tourists, who visited the falls, have lost their lives. Some tourists have been creating a nuisance by misbehaving and littering waste in the spot. Following this, local residents have urged the District Administration to take proper measures for the protection of tourists. Last year, the Administration installed iron rods and grills near the falls. Security has now been strengthened following increased number of fatal accidents.

Kodagu DC Annies Kanmani Joy has instructed Somwarpet Police to book cases of trespassing against tourists and locals who break the rule and enter the water or cross the barricades.

