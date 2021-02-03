Murderous assault on Bank Manager inside ATM kiosk in 2013: Accused sentenced to 12 years jail

February 3, 2021

Bengaluru: City’s Civil and Sessions Court has sentenced Madhukar Reddy, the accused in the 2013 ATM attack case to 12 years in prison. Reddy had brutally attacked Bank Manager Jyothi Uday inside an ATM kiosk at the busy N.R. Square, opposite BBMP in the heart of Bengaluru on Nov. 19, 2013.

Judge Rajeshwar, who had been hearing the case for a long time, declared him guilty of the crime on Feb. 1 and sentenced him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and two years simple imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs. 10,000.

Though Reddy’s Counsel pleaded before the Court to give minimum punishment as his mother is bedridden and has no caretaker, the Court, considering the brutality of the attack and the criminal background of the accused, awarded Reddy with maximum punishment.

Soon after attacking Jyothi Uday, Reddy had snatched her purse containing a small amount of cash, debit card and ID card.

Despite the victim pleading to let her go, Reddy had brutally attacked her with a machete multiple times and escaped, leaving her bleeding profusely. The whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera inside the ATM kiosk and the incident had sent shock waves across the State. Jyothi survived the attack miraculously after undergoing a major surgery.

Reddy, who had gone absconding, was spotted by a Cop when he was moving around suspiciously at Madanapalli in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh in 2017, which led to his arrest.

Reacting to the punishment awarded to Reddy, Jyothi said that she had expected more punishment and added that she respected the Court verdict besides stating that she does not go to ATM kiosks now.