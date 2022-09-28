Music Concerts, Special Pujas mark Navarathri
Music Concerts, Special Pujas mark Navarathri

September 28, 2022

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji performing Navavarana Puja at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road this morning as part of Navarathri celebrations.

Vidu. Shivasri Skandaprasad presenting a vocal concert at Sri Ganapathy Ashram this morning as part of Navarathri celebrations. She is accompanied by background singer Vid. J. Skandaprasad, Vid. N. Chandrasekhar on harmonium, Vid. Jaidev Haridas on mridanga and Vid. Shankar Narayanan on dolak. Picture below shows Pandits Rais Bale Khan and Hafiz Bale Khan presenting Devi Bhajans in Kannada at the Ashram premises on day-2 of Navarathri celebrations yesterday. They are accompanied by Vid. Satish Kolli on harmonium, Vid. Vishwanath on flute, Sujayeendra on taala and Vid. Bhimashankar Bidanur on tabla.

