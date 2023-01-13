Musicians from Europe to give Special Lec-Dem in city on Jan. 16

January 13, 2023

Mysuru: To promote exposure to other music genres among students, University College of Fine Arts has invited two eminent musicians from Europe for a Special Lecture- Demonstration on Western Classical Music.

The artistes delivering the lecture are Prof. Ned McGowan from Netherlands and Federica Colangelo from Italy.

The event will be held at Fine Arts College in Manasagangothri here on Jan. 16 at 11 am. Fine Arts College Principal Prof. Anita Vimla Braggs and HoD of Music Dr. Mysore Manjunath will be present.

Prof. Ned McGowan: A flautist and contemporary classical music composer, Ned McGowan was born in the United States and is living in the Netherlands for the past three decades. Known for rhythmical vitality and technical virtuosity, his music has won awards and been performed at Carnegie Hall, the Concertgebouw and other halls and festivals around the world by many orchestras, ensembles and soloists. As a flautist, he plays classical, contemporary and improvisation concerts internationally and he has a special love for the contrabass flute.

Federica Colangelo: Pianist and composer, Federica Colangelo was born in Rome and after studying classical piano, she moved to the Netherlands at the age of twenty, where she obtained a diploma in jazz piano and a Master’s degree in contemporary composition.

In the years spent in Holland, India and Italy, she studied and collaborated with various musicians such as: Benoit Delbeq, Ned McGowan, John Taylor, Jeroen D’Hoe, B.C. Manjunath, Dr. Mysore Manjunath, Kristijan Kranjcan, Ermanno Baron, Dan Kinzelman, Simone Alessandrini.