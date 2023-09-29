Muslim brethren celebrate Eid Meelad

September 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Jashn-E-Meelad un Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, was celebrated in city yesterday.

The celebrations began with prayers since midnight with religious heads leading sermons and lectures on the life and teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

Dawath Islami took out a procession at 2.15 pm, from Masjid e Azam, opposite Meelad Park on Ashoka Road which passed through Meena Bazar, Sawday Road and Savoy Chowk.

ABS Syed Abbas, Syed Umar and Corporator Basheer Ahmed welcomed the procession at Dr. Zakir Hussain Circle.

The procession continued via Pullikeshi Road, Ashoka Road and culminated at Masjid-e-Azam.

Central Meelad Committee had organised a grand function in Meelad Park at 6.30 pm. Sir Khazi of Mysore Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff presided. MLA and President of Central Meelad Committee Tanveer Sait was chief guest.

The function began with the recitation of holy verses from Holy Quran by Moulana Qari Fayaz Ahmed Rishadi. Moulana Hafiz Mohammed Umar Farooq Siddiqui presented Naath-e-Shariff. Abdul Azeez Chand, Vice-President of Central Meelad Committee welcomed. Moulana Syed Shahabuddin Nadvi, Abdus Salam, Uppin Angdi, Jamaath-e-Islami Hind, Mysore unit, Moulana Dr. Md. Haziq Nadvi and Hazrath Moulana Mufthi Md Sulthan Qasmi spoke on the life and teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

Afroz Pasha Appu felicitated all the speakers, MLA Tanveer Sait and Sir Khazi of Mysore Moulana Mohamed Usman Shariff. Moinuddin Pasha, Secretary of the Central Meelad Committee proposed a vote of thanks. Separate seating arrangements were made for ladies.

Tableaux prepared by various Meelad Committees were taking in a procession from Meelad Park after the programme concluded and passed through Meena Bazar, Sawday Road, Savoy Chowk and culminated at Dr. Zakir Hussain Circle.

Prizes were distributed to the tableaux. Corporator Rafeeq Ahmed, N. Anwar Pasha, Mysore Gujari Bazar Association President Shafi Ahmed, former Corporator Naseeruddin Babu, Advocate Mudassir Ali Khan and others were present.

Meelad Sports Welfare Council distributed prizes to winners of Wrestling, Best Physique, Meelad Cricket Tournament, Football and Naath competition.