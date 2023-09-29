10 Gram Panchayats bag Swachh Survekshan Grameen Awards

September 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In the run-up to the Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2, 2023, villages across the nation have been actively participating in “Shramdaan,” a voluntary effort to clean public spaces, water bodies, institutions and other areas, with the goal of achieving visual cleanliness.

During the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) fortnight, observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 2, special emphasis is being placed on clearing legacy waste. These substantial efforts underscore the enduring importance of community involvement in the Swachh Bharat Mission.

As part of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), SBM-G in collaboration with ITC Golden Future, awards were presented to high-performing Gram Panchayats at an event held at Kalamandira on Sept. 27. The event also included an awareness programme on Swachhata Hi Seva and a workshop on dry waste segregation conducted by Vellore Srinivasan.

The programme was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, and attended by Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, ZP Assistant Secretary Kuldeep, NAREGA Assistant Project Director Subramanya Sharma and others. Ganesh Hegde spoke on Grantha Mitra. Over 200 Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) are attending the event.

The Gram Panchayats that received awards for their outstanding performance were Gavadagere, Bilikere and Bannikuppe in Hunsur taluk, Yelwal and Nagawala GPs in Mysuru taluk, Beedanahalli and Gargeshwari GPs in T. Narasipur taluk, Itna GP in Saragur taluk, Naganahalli in H.D. Kote taluk and Horalawadi in Nanjangud taluk.

The SBM-G programme evaluates the state of hygiene, cleanliness and sanitation in rural India as part of the Government’s initiative to grant Open Defecation Free (ODF)-Plus status to villages, explained the DC.

For ODF-Plus status, Local Bodies must ensure that toilets are accessible to all households, Panchayat buildings, schools, and Anganwadi Centres in the villages. Additionally, they must effectively manage solid and liquid waste in at least 80 percent of households and all public places, minimising littering and water stagnation.

Dr. Rajendra emphasised the need for behaviour change through effective communication and awareness generation, as well as strengthening community-based organisations to take ownership of operations and maintenance. He also called for greater involvement of beneficiary communities from the planning stage and upfront contribution. The programme aims to bring about a social behavioural change among households through community institutions like Panchayats, promoting clean, safe and hygienic living environments.