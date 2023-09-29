KSOU Question Paper Leak Scam: Six temporary staffers of KSOU held

September 29, 2023

CCB Cops dig deep into the racket; two among the accused had greased the palms of a neta to get the job

Mysore/Mysuru: City Crime Branch (CCB) Police investigating into the question paper leak at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, have arrested six accused in the case.

All the accused are contract employees of the varsity and what acted as a spur for two among them, was to make fast buck to repay the loan they had taken to grease the palms of a politician who got them jobs.

A Second Division Assistant (SDA) and ‘D’ Group worker at KSOU Regional Centre, Chamarajanagar, two each from the Regional Centres in Mysuru and Mangaluru are those six arrested in the case.

It had emerged during the course of investigation that, ‘Computer in Business’ question paper of B.Com final year exam was first leaked in PDF format from KSOU Regional Centre, Chamarajanagar, which was received by two others in Mangaluru Regional Centre, who later shared the copies on WhatsApp with the co-accused in Mysuru Regional Centre.

The two among the accused had given lakhs of rupees to a politician to get the job at KSOU. They had raised loan for the purpose and took to irregularities only to make a windfall to clear the loan, according to a source.

The said accused who have narrated their ordeal before the investigators have also spilled the beans about the money paid to whosoever persons, how the person placed the demand and how they arranged the money and many other startling details.

Though at the outset, only temporary staffers are the accused, the City Crime Branch sleuths are digging into the role of permanent employees and Officers of the Varsity if any, in the question paper leak, which has put KSOU in news again for wrong reasons.