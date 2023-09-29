Guruvandana to Pejawar Mutt Seer

September 29, 2023

Those having knowledge of Sanatana Dharma will not resort to criticise religion: Goa Governor

Mysore/Mysuru: Governor of Goa P. S. Sreedharan Pillai has opined that “Those who have a better understanding of Sanatana Dharma will not resort to criticise the religion.”

He was speaking at the Guruvandana programme organised as part of the valedictory of 36th Chaturmasya Vrata of Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji at Srikrishnadhama in Saraswathipuram here last evening.

“Before criticising Sanatana Dharma one should have a better understanding of the essence of the religion. Those who have deeply researched into the very subject refrain from criticising the same. Spirituality assumes significance in Sanatana Dharma, hence it has transcended to other parts of the world. Spirituality is also the weapon for bringing social reforms and is one of the finest gifts to the world by India. It has been perfectly eulogised by former Vice-President of India late Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan,” asserted Pillai.

Spirituality is also the foundation to bring any reforms in society, which is evident with that of Brahmashri Narayana Guru in Kerala. Though each Guru differs in the way of preaching Vedanta, the purpose would be the same. The 64 poetries penned by Narayana Guru are based on Vedanta, said the Goa Governor.

Similarly, Basavanna (12th century social reformer) brought social reforms in Karnataka. This is the reason why the practice of untouchability is on the wane in both the States (Karnataka and Kerala). But the social imbalance prevails in other States of South India, where anti-Brahmin groups exist and attack, where Brahmins are found in miniscule numbers, he observed.

Picture shows Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji with Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Chaturmasya Vrata Samiti Hon. President R. Vasudev Bhat and others.

Most of the western countries are facing the dangerous situation of increasing takers for atheism, with 24 percent of the people declaring themselves as atheists, says a study. Among them, 52 percent are in England and 27 percent in France, but in India, the people with such agnostic mindset account for less than one per cent. Hence our country is on the path of progress, said Governor Pillai.

In his address, Director of Sri Poornaprajna Samshodhana Mandira, Bengaluru, Dr. Anandateerthacharya Nagasampige said that “Pejawar Seer has observed 36th Chaturmasya Vrata as a festival of Hindus. The Seer is taking care of over 3,000 cattle, which shows the Seer’s concern for ecology and animals.”

Continuing, Dr. Nagasampige said that “Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji is efficiently handling the responsibility of over 50 institutions and has been actively involved in protecting Hindu religion, by raising his voice constantly against the detractors of Sanatana Dharma. The Swamiji is not just the religious head for Brahmins, but for the whole of Hindus.”

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadhoota Datta Peetha, Mysuru, who also graced the occasion, said that “Chaturmasya Vrata was in practice even during Indus civilisation. Attempts to destroy Sanatana Dharma means killing the mankind. Now, the situation is such that there is no time even to pray to God.”

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said “The people of Mysuru are blessed that Chaturmasya Vrata of Pejawar Swamiji was observed here for 90 days. We should not lose faith in religion and practices.”

Hon. President of Chaturmasya Vrata Samiti R. Vasudev Bhat, President M. Krishnadas Puranik, Working President Ravi Shastry, President of Sri Krishna Mitra Mandali P.S. Ramesh, Vice-President S. Puttanna Bhat, P. Jayaram Bhat, C. J. Mohan, General Secretary Subramanya R. Tantri and others were present.