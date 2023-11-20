‘Must ensure PM Modi’s return to power in LS polls’

November 20, 2023

Karnataka BJP Chief Vijayendra on whirlwind tour of Mysuru and Mandya districts

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, who is on a whirlwind tour of Mysuru and Mandya districts since yesterday, called on the top leaders of the party, RSS functionaries and Booth Presidents, besides addressing party workers and meeting party sympathisers, has set a task for the party workers to ensure the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power at the Centre in the forthcoming Lok Sabha (LS) elections due to be held in April-May 2024.

Addressing media persons at BJP City Office in Chamarajapuram this morning, Vijayendra, also the Shikaripur MLA, said, “BJP National President J.P. Nadda, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh have assigned me the responsible position. Understanding the responsibilities which come with the new task, my first priority is to organise the party with the co-operation of the workers in the coming days to reach the only target of strengthening the hands of PM Modi further by sweeping all the 28 Parliamentary Constituencies in the State.”

Admitting that the party had to suffer a setback in the recent Assembly elections in the State, Vijayendra gave a call to the workers to move over and work with a clear resolve to reinstall the party in power, even if the elections are held anytime in the future. Like the priority given to Lok Sabha, Assembly and Council elections, equal importance will be given to Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat polls too, added Vijayendra.

He also admitted that there are differences within the party and as a party chief he will take all together.

Taking a dig at Congress Government in the State, Vijayendra said, “They came to power in the State by winning 135 seats, on the plank of several promises made to the people. Now, they are working against the interest of the people. During the hustings, CM Siddharamaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar posed like a pair of oxen, but now both are waiting for the opportunity to unseat each other. It’s the constituents who have to suffer for no funds released to take up any developmental works.”

Wait for Congress’ fate

When his attention was drawn towards the recent statement of CM Siddharamaiah predicting the downfall of BJP in LS polls, Vijayendra turned the tables on Siddharamaiah saying, “Wait and watch what would be the fate of Congress party in the elections, as the days are not far when the raging discontent within the party will spill over in the open.”

Priyank Kharge must resign

He also demanded the resignation of RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge for the assault involving suspected goonda elements on BJP leader Manikanta Rathod who had contested against him in the recent Assembly polls from Kalaburagi Constituency in Kalaburagi district.