MY TRYST WITH CANCER

February 4, 2021

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, here we publish the experience of a cancer survivor and a SOM reader. Read on…

By Kausalya Shiva Kumar

It was the month of July 2015, when I noticed some physical changes in my body. Leading a busy life, I overlooked the warning signs till I was racked by unbearable pain. To my dismay, I was carrying almost nine litres of ascites (build-up of fluid) in my abdomen. My belly was swollen and many people at the hospital asked if I had come for ‘delivery.’

Series of tests and PET scan followed; I was operated upon within a week. The diagnosis — Primary Peritoneal Carcinoma — all Greek and Latin to me. My world came crashing down. More visits to the hospital followed. With the support of my family and friends, post-operative recovery was quicker than imagined. Gathering my wits together, I decided to tackle the entire issue head-on. The Oncologist prescribed a six cycle Chemotherapy. Many more physical changes followed. A difficult phase indeed. All parameters went for a toss. Haemoglobin, RBC, WBC, liver function, mood swings, ulcers in the mouth… Better forgotten. Worth remembering is my Persis Khambatta hairstyle! Six months went by. My strong will power and determination steered me out of this difficult phase.

January 2016, I was back to work and resumed most of my normal activities, along with periodic check-ups. A memorable tour of Europe in May 2017 with friends was the icing on the cake. Climbing the Alps and long walks on rough terrain seemed so easy. But the bliss was short-lived. The dreaded ‘C’ raised its head again. Routine tests in the month of July, before check-up, revealed a marginal increase in cancer cells. With no warning this time, there was a recurrence. Chemo followed. Being experienced, I travelled to Bengaluru and came back to Mysuru the same day. Next day was a routine day for me. I considered this an achievement.

After completion of the prescribed treatment, there was a lengthy discussion with my team of Oncologists. They advised me to take a 50 cycle ‘Monoclonal Antibody’ treatment, which, they opined, will help me to improve my immune systems to control the disease.

Shocking it was, but decided to go with the doctors’ advice. The treatment spread over three years (once in three weeks) made me mentally strong and my determination pulled me through.

January 2021 signalled the completion of treatment. It is my firm belief that faith in God, trust in doctors, a positive frame of mind and self-confidence is the way to fight the BIG C.