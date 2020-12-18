MyBuild-20 Virtual Exhibition concludes

December 18, 2020

105 exhibitors participate in virtual expo, receives about 40,000 page hits

Mysore/Mysuru: The first ever virtual exhibition of construction materials MyBuild-20, which began on Dec. 9, concluded on Dec. 14 at MBCT Auditorium at Vishweshwaranagar. It was organised by Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre.

K. Sriram, Past National Vice- President of BAI, in his keynote address, recalled how the flagship event MyBuild was started in the year 2001. Since then he has seen many editions. Over the years this exhibition was organised in Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry, Maharaja’s College Grounds, Scout Grounds, Chamundi Vihar Stadium and also at Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Chairman, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA), was the chief guest. U.M. Gurushanthappa, State Chairman, BAI Karnataka and Managing Trustee, MBCT, was the guest of honour.

In all, 105 exhibitors participated in this virtual expo and there were about 40,000 page hits for the website: www.mybuildvirtual.com.

Due to Covid-19, this year BAI could not organise their flagship event MyBuild physically at the sprawling Maharaja’s College Grounds. In this first ever virtual expo of construction materials, developers, builders, contractors and architects participated. The enthusiasm of exhibitors was really appreciable, said the organisers. Nikhil Kamath, Sourabh Hegde, Prateek Shenoy and Amar of Foxwel Ventures, Mangaluru, who provided technical support to the event were felicitated.

M. Rathnaraj, Chairman, BAI, Mysore, briefed about the activities of BAI in uplifting the standards of construction workers. P. Puttaswamy, Chairman, MyBuild-20 Expo, distributed mementoes to all the sponsors and proposed a vote of thanks. Nagaraj Bairy, Hon.Secretary of BAI, Mysore, Mahabaleshwara Bairy, Secretary, MyBuild-20, were present at the concluding ceremony which was attended by BAI members, Spoorthi members and other invitees.