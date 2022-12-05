MyBuild-2022 expo from Dec. 8

December 5, 2022

5-day construction materials expo at Maharaja’s College Grounds

Mysore/Mysuru: MyBuild – 2022, an exhibition of construction materials, interiors and lifestyles, organised by Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, will be held from Dec. 8 to 12 at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here this morning, MyBuild – 2022 Chairman Mahabaleshwara Bairy said that the expo will be inaugurated by Swami Yukteshanandaji of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, on Dec. 8 at 11 am.

There will be a total of 156 stalls featuring building materials, pavements, generators, plumbing systems, bathroom fittings, kitchen cabinets, interiors, floor tiles, roofing materials, prefab buildings, construction chemicals, banks, construction equipment, builders and developers, aluminium windows, PVC and moulded doors, building safety measures, elevators, lights and lightings products, pre-engineered buildings, landscaping resources and rain water harvesting systems etc.

He said that architects and engineers, building contractors, those who are into construction or planning to construct their dream home, Government agencies, manufacturers of construction materials and equipment, interior designers, direct consumers, property developers, landlords, building materials distributors, civil engineering students, architecture students, landscape designers and the public in general can visit the expo to know about the latest materials, equipment and technology.

Stating that Spoorthi, the ladies wing of BAI, Mysore, will be managing 4 charity stalls that will be selling products made by women below poverty line, persons with developmental disabilities, orphans and such others, Bairy said that the ladies wing will also be managing the ticket counters of this mega exhibition and the proceeds will go towards the welfare of the families of construction workers.

MyBuild – 2022 expo will also have a hygienic food court selling mouth-watering delicacies and the proceeds will be spent on training programmes and welfare of construction workers through Mysore Builders Charitable Trust (MBCT).

A lot of entertainment programmes have been arranged in the evenings and a unique platform for the students to showcase their talents in singing Kannada songs has also been created through a competition titled ‘Voice of MyBuild’ on Friday and Sunday, he added.

The expo will conclude on Dec. 12 with the valedictory function at 4 pm. Ashok Reddy, Regional Head of Technical Customer Solutions of Ultratech Cement Ltd., Bengaluru, will be the chief guest and A.V. Sridhar, Managing Trustee of MBCT, will be the guest of honour.

The expo will be open for the public from 10 am to 9 pm on all the five days and the entry fee is Rs. 20 per person. Free parking facility will be provided for visitors and exhibitors at the venue.

BAI Mysore Chapter Chairman R. Raghunath, Hon. Secretary V. Srinath and MyBuild – 2022 Hon. Secretary K.T. Govindaraj were present at the press meet.