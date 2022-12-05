Homas, Havanas and other rituals at city temples mark Hanuma Jayanti

December 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Homas, Havanas and other customary rituals marked Hanuma Jayanti celebrations across the city this morning.

Hanuman Abhsiheka, Hanuman Jayanti puja and Hanuman Bhajans were conducted as part of the Jayanti celebrations at Sri Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud road this morning. The day also marked the 10th anniversary of the temple.

The giant statue of Lord Hanuman was performed Abhisheka under the guidance of Sri Ganapathy Swamiji and Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji. The idol of the deity was performed ‘Kadali Alankara’ ritual using bananas.

Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Palace North Gate.

The Jayanti was also celebrated in a grand manner at the famed Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate, where the deity was performed special Abhishekas and all other customary rituals.

A large number of devotees were seen thronging the temple since early morning for offering their prayers to Lord Hanuman.

Rituals were also conducted at all other Hanuman Temples across the city including Sri Panchamukhi Anjaneyaswamy Temple on Irwin Road, which is celebrating its 22nd Hanuma Jayanti, Sri Veeranjaneyaswamy Temple in Hanumanthanagar, Bannimatap Extension, Sri Maruti Temple in T.K. Layout, Hanuman Temple on D. Devaraj Urs Road and Sri Veeranjaneyaswamy Temple in Dasara Exhibition Grounds where the rituals were held in the presence of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda and other staff.

Sri Veeranjaneyaswamy Temple in Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

Prasadam was distributed to the devotees at all Hanuman Temples across the city.