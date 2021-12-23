MyMUL demands legal action against those indulged in faking Nandini products

December 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the busting of a fake Nandini ghee racket in the taluk recently, the State-run MyMUL (Mysuru Milk Union Limited) has urged the Police to trace the kingpin and all other culprits involved in the racket and arrest them.

A MyMUL delegation, led by its President P.M. Prasanna met SP R. Chethan at his office here yesterday.

Prasanna said that the people are a confused lot after the fake racket was busted.

Maintaining that the busting of the racket has shaken the trust reposed by crores of consumers on Nandini Milk products, Prasanna said how Nandini ghee was faked and sold in the markets can be ascertained only by a thorough probe.

He also wanted the Police to find out the roots of the racket and to expose all those who were involved in the operation of the racket. After receiving the memorandum from the delegation, SP R. Chethan said that investigation is currently underway and the case would be cracked in full in a few days. Maintaining that senior Police officers are on the trail of the culprits, the SP said that everything regarding the racket will be made known once the investigation is complete.