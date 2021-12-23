Seeking ban on Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti: Kannada organisations call for Karnataka Bandh on Dec. 31
Seeking ban on Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti: Kannada organisations call for Karnataka Bandh on Dec. 31

December 23, 2021

Bengaluru: Seeking a ban on Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), Kannada organisations have called Karnataka Bandh on Dec. 31. They have set Dec. 29 deadline for the Government to ban MES.

Accusing the MES of acting against the interests of Karnataka, Kannada Chaluvali leader Vatal Nagaraj, who took part in a meeting of Kannada organisations that was also attended by Kannada activist S.R. Govindu and other frontline Kannada activists, wanted the Government to ban MES by Dec. 29 and  claimed that many associations and organisations from different fields have expressed their support for the bandh.

Maintaining that a massive rally will be taken out from Bengaluru’s Town Hall to Freedom Park on Dec. 31 as part of the bandh, he expressed the hope that the bandh will be a big success.

While autorickshaws and cabs are likely to remain off the roads and schools and colleges closed on Dec. 31, the hotel and film industry will decide on it in a few days.

Meanwhile , some associations have opposed the bandh call. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President T.A. Narayanagowda said that the Vedike is opposed to the Bandh call.

Pointing out that the people are slowly coming out of the effects of the COVID pandemic, he opined that it was not the appropriate time to call for a bandh.

B. Chandrashekar Hebbar, President of Karnataka State Hoteliers Association, said that many hotels had already made reservations for Dec. 31 as it was the New Year eve. He pointed out that the Association will take a decision on supporting the bandh after hearing from the members in different districts.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President D.R. Jairaj said that three Kannada films are slated for release on Dec. 31. “We will take a final decision on extending support to the bandh after a meeting of film industry stake holders,” he added.

