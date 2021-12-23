Education overhaul must start from Universities: CM

December 23, 2021

Belagavi: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the education system needs a complete overhaul and it should start from the Universities.

“A practical based education system is needed to meet challenges of rapid changes in the present era. There is a huge difference between the syllabus being taught and the practical needs of the world,” he said.

“The National Education Policy (NEP) is being implemented to bridge this gap. The present generation of students need the power of knowledge to face the challenges with confidence and courage. NEP will empower them with necessary knowledge,” Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for Rani Chennamma University building complex at Hirebagewadi near here. Universities should not become mere centres of awarding degrees but foster innovation, experimentation and develop into centres for finding solutions for problems being faced by society, he said.

“They should keep pace with technological and social changes happening in the world,” Bommai said. It is necessary for Universities to inculcate logical and lateral thinking, and create a conducive ecosystem for learning, he said.

The State Government will complete the works of providing a good environment, roads and other infrastructure with modern buildings within a year, the Chief Minister stated.

“Every room in the building should be digitalised. It should be a global link of knowledge. This is the knowledge century. Those with knowledge would rule the world,” he said.

He suggested a review of all the Ph.Ds awarded and research conducted in the last 10 years in Universities to examine their authenticity and utility.

Ministers Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan and Shashikala Jolle and others were present.