Mandya MP appeals CM to help flood hit farmers

November 25, 2021

Bengaluru: With scores of farmers in Mandya District badly affected by recent incessant rains, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his official residence on Race Course road in Bengaluru on Tuesday and sought his intervention in helping the farming community, which is deeply depressed by crop loss caused by floods and other natural disasters.

Pointing out that lakhs of farmers in Mandya district suffered extensive damages to crops due to thunder showers, the MP urged the Chief Minister to release special grants as relief to the farmers. She also urged the Government to establish Ganji Kendras (Gruel Centres) and to take up rehabilitation and other relief measures on a war-footing in the district.

Sumalatha also sought appropriate compensation to other dependent family members of Bandur Gram Panchayat President Muthamma, who along with four others of her family were killed in a road accident in Malavalli taluk recently. After receiving the memorandum in this regard from the MP, Bommai assured of necessary action.