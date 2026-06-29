Mysore Airport to get green cover with medicinal plants: Director 

June 29, 2026

Mysuru: Mysore Airport in Mandakalli will get green cover with planting medicinal plants on vacant land, said Mysore Airport Director P.V. Usha Kumari.

She was speaking after inaugurating the 2-day ‘MyGreen Expo’ organised by Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysuru Chapter, at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry, here recently. “Mysore Airport is being converted into environment-friendly airport for which many programmes are already in progress including the use of battery-operated vehicle for passenger transit,” she added.

Usha Kumari also mentioned that works on runway expansion was moving in fast pace and added international flights would be operating from Mysore Airport in a couple of years along with flight operations for other major cities in country.

The expo featured eco-friendly construction materials being displayed in a total of 24 stalls at the venue.

BAI Mysuru Chapter Chairman K.R. Prabhakara Rao, Secretary M.D. Praveen Pal, Joint Secretary G. Ashok, Treasurer S. Shashiraj, World Environment Month (WEM) Committee Chairman C.D. Krishna, Secretary S. Vasudevan and Advisor Raghunath were present.