Mysore Citizens Forum consoles victims of Kodagu floods

Mysuru: As part of its initiative to help flood affected people of Kodagu district, the Mysore Citizens Forum (MCF) has extended a helping hand to them.

A team from MCF, comprising Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, other Seers, SOM Editor-in-Chief K.B. Ganapathy, JSS Mahavidyapeetha’s Dr. C.G. Betsurmath and S.P. Manjunath, Hotelier P.V. Giri, Sankalp Group Chairman and Managing Director Jagadish Babu, K. Narendra and others, visited Kodagu district on Wednesday and heard the grievances of flood affected families, who are sheltered in relief centres.

The team visited relief camps at Kushalnagar, Suntikoppa, Madapura and Madikeri and distributed relief materials to the victims.

Suttur Seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji assured the victims that their children would be provided free education at Suttur School.

Later, the MCF team held a meeting with Kodagu District in-charge Minister S.R. Mahesh, DC P.I Sreevidya, ZP CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra and other officials on the gravity of the situation caused by floods and landslides. The MCF, complimenting the district administration for undertaking rescue and relief operations, assured of extending full co-operation when permanent works are taken up for re-building flood ravaged Kodagu district.