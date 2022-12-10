Mysore Fashion Week Season-6 begins

December 10, 2022

Actress Dhanya Ramkumar, daughter of actor Ramkumar and Poornima Rajkumar (daughter of matinee idol late Dr. Rajkumar), was the show-stopper on Day-1 of the three-day Mysore Fashion Week Season-6 which began at Mysore Union in Hebbal Industrial Area last evening.

Supermodels walked the ramp with elegance in the designs of top designers at the Show. The most glamorous fashion event in the South Mysuru, curated by designer Jayanthi Ballal, will be held today and tomorrow between 4 pm and 10 pm.