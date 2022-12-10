Kodagu Golf Open Championship teed off
Photo News

Kodagu Golf Open Championship teed off

December 10, 2022

Priya Kushalappa is seen teeing off to inaugurate the 21st Edition of Kodagu Golf Open Championship – 2022, sponsored by Association of Kodagu Golfers of J.W. Golf Club, at J.W. Golf Club this morning. B.M. Nagesh (President, JWGC), M.R. Mohan Kumar (Hon. Secretary, JWGC), Keerthy Kumar (Hon. Treasurer, JWGC), K.S. Sudheer Bhat (Chairman, Tournament & Handicap), H.C. Subramanya (Committee Member, JWGC), M.S. Yehswanth (Committee Member, JWGC), M.A. Bopanna (Committee Member, JWGC), Dr. P.A. Kushalappa (President, Association of Kodagu Golfers of JWGC), M.B. Nanaiah (Treasurer of Association of Kodagu Golfers of JWGC), C.B. Changappa (Secretary, Association of Kodagu Golfers of JWGC) and other JWGC Members were present during the inauguration. 173 golfers are participating in the two-day championship.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching