Kodagu Golf Open Championship teed off

Priya Kushalappa is seen teeing off to inaugurate the 21st Edition of Kodagu Golf Open Championship – 2022, sponsored by Association of Kodagu Golfers of J.W. Golf Club, at J.W. Golf Club this morning. B.M. Nagesh (President, JWGC), M.R. Mohan Kumar (Hon. Secretary, JWGC), Keerthy Kumar (Hon. Treasurer, JWGC), K.S. Sudheer Bhat (Chairman, Tournament & Handicap), H.C. Subramanya (Committee Member, JWGC), M.S. Yehswanth (Committee Member, JWGC), M.A. Bopanna (Committee Member, JWGC), Dr. P.A. Kushalappa (President, Association of Kodagu Golfers of JWGC), M.B. Nanaiah (Treasurer of Association of Kodagu Golfers of JWGC), C.B. Changappa (Secretary, Association of Kodagu Golfers of JWGC) and other JWGC Members were present during the inauguration. 173 golfers are participating in the two-day championship.
