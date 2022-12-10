December 10, 2022

R. Lingamma (90), wife of late C.G. Hanumanthaiah (retd. Gazetted Assistant, Health Department) and a resident of #56, 5th Block, 9th Main, Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru, passed away this morning.

She leaves behind her daughters G.H. Sulochana (wife of Dr. D.S. Jayappa Gowda, Mysuru), G.H. Vedavalli (wife of Srinivas, Mandya), son G.H. Ananda Ram (retd. Purchase Officer, AIISH, Mysuru), grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed today at Gokulam Burial Grounds in city.