Mysore University School of Engineering: Admissions open for 2021-22

November 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) will be starting ‘Mysore University School of Engineering’ from the academic year 2021-22 in Manasagangothri Campus keeping in mind the National Education Policy (NEP – 2020) which aims to propagate, concentrate and introduce multi-disciplinary studies in Universities across the country.

The UoM has created a new ‘Faculty of Engineering’ as approved in the Academic and the Syndicate along with the existing faculty. The primary focus of the institution is to expose young minds to the world of technology, instilling in them confidence and fortitude to face new challenges that enable them to excel in their chosen fields.

Mysore University School of Engineering will be the first integral institute among the Faculty of Engineering under fully self-financing scheme.

The UoM will be offering the below five courses approved by AICTE (All India Council of Technical Education), New Delhi and Government of Karnataka, along with hostel facility:

1. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML); 2. Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AI & DS); 3. Civil Environmental Engineering (CEE); 4. Computer Science and Design (CS & D); 5. Biomedical and Robotic Engineering (BM & RE).

Each course intake is fixed with 60 seats as recommended by the AICTE. 50 percent seats for all the branches will be filled by KEA (Karnataka Examination Authority) and the remaining 50 percent seats in each course will be filled as self-finance seats. For details contact Prof. T. Ananthapadmanabha, Director, on Mob: +91 94498 15275 or over Ph: 0821 – 2419099 or 2419555 or visit www.soeuom.com.