Mysore University switches over to Online Admission for UG and PG courses from this year

July 9, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Ending the usual procedure for admissions to various Under-Graduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) courses of University of Mysore (UoM) that has been in practice for decades, the over a century-old Varsity has gone for adaptation of  technology, which eliminates the long process of paper work, for admissions that will be made only through online, starting from this academic year (2021-22). 

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa said that more than 225 Graduate and Post-Graduate Colleges come under the UoM, which has jurisdiction over the four districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar. 

Pointing out that these Colleges have an admission capacity of a total of 1,35,000 students every year, including 20,000 PG course students, Prof. Shivappa said that admissions for both UG and PG courses will be done through a Unified University Colleges Management System (UUCMS).  Almost all procedures including payment of admission and exam fees, classroom management and  such other activities will be done online, he added.

K-SET exam on July 25

The K-SET (Karnataka – State Eligibility Test-2021) for Assistant Professorship in Colleges of Karnataka, conducted by the University of Mysore, which is the Nodal Agency,  will  take place on July 25.

Announcing this at a press meet at Manasagangothri this morning, Prof. Rajashekar, the Co-ordinator for K-SET said that the exam was earlier postponed twice due to COVID crisis. Now that the crisis has eased, the exam will take place on July 25.  The admission ticket can be downloaded from the website (http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in), he said.

Pointing out that over 85,000 candidates from across the State have applied for the exam, he said that the exam will be held at 11 places in the State — Mysuru, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.

Noting that the exam will be held for 41 subjects, Prof. Rajashekar said that in Mysuru, there are 29 exam centres, with a big number of applicants choosing Mysuru as exam centre.

Maintaining that the exam will have the  same set of question papers that was set for the exam that was first scheduled to take place in April, he said that all Government SOPs will be followed during the conduct of the exam. He asked all the candidates and the exam staff to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their own health, safety and well-being.

