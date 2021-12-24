Mysore Varsity announces job-oriented courses

December 24, 2021

Mysuru:In a decision that will go down well with Kannadigas, the University of Mysore (UoM) has decided to permit students pursuing B.A, LLB and B.Com LLB courses to write the exam in Kannada.

The Academic Council meeting of the Varsity held on Thursday at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri also decided to introduce a slew of job-oriented courses based on demand and would benefit the student community.

The meeting was presided by the University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar.

The Council approved the choice given to the students to write the exam (BA LLB and B.Com LLB) in Kannada or English, following demand from a section of the student community seeking Kannada option. So far, the students were required to write the exam in English only.

The Academic Council also gave its consent to a few of the constituent Colleges to introduce new courses that were tailored to meet the industrial requirement and would help students in securing jobs. The courses are specialised in nature and include BBA in Aviation Management, BBA in Tourism and Hospitality, BBA in Tourism and Travel, BCA (Cloud Computing and Digital Science), BCA-Internet of Things, Bachelor of Vocational Course in Digital Architecture, B.Sc in Food Processing and Quality Management, Certificate courses in Digital Health, Machine Learning, Python Programming among others.

In another major decision, the Council approved the renewal of autonomous status of some of the First Grade Colleges for one more year. They include Maharani’s Science College, Mysuru, SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, JSS Women’s College, JSS Arts, Science and Commerce College, St. Philomena’s College, Bharathi Autonomous College, Bharathinagar, Mandya district, Government Women’s College, Mandya, Government Arts and Commerce College, Hassan and Government Science College, Hassan.

The Academic Council also approved new gold medals for which the proposal was submitted by six donors who contributed Rs. 1 lakh each.

Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. A.P. Gnanaprakash and Council members were present.