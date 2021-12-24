Mysore Varsity announces job-oriented courses
News

Mysore Varsity announces job-oriented courses

December 24, 2021

Mysuru:In a decision that will go down well with Kannadigas, the University of Mysore (UoM) has decided to permit students pursuing B.A, LLB and B.Com LLB courses to write the exam in Kannada.

The Academic Council meeting of the Varsity held on Thursday at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri also decided to introduce a slew of job-oriented courses based on demand and would benefit the student community.

The meeting was presided by the University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar.

The Council approved the choice given to the students to write the exam (BA LLB and B.Com LLB) in Kannada or English, following  demand from a section of the student community seeking Kannada option. So far, the students were required to write the exam in English only.

The Academic Council also gave its consent to a few of the constituent Colleges to introduce new courses that were tailored to meet the industrial requirement  and would help students in securing jobs. The courses are specialised in nature and include BBA in Aviation Management, BBA in Tourism and Hospitality, BBA in Tourism and Travel, BCA (Cloud Computing and Digital Science), BCA-Internet of Things, Bachelor of Vocational Course in Digital Architecture, B.Sc in Food Processing and Quality Management, Certificate courses in Digital Health, Machine Learning, Python Programming among others.

In another major decision, the Council approved the renewal of autonomous status of some of the First Grade Colleges for one more year. They include Maharani’s Science College, Mysuru, SBRR  Mahajana First Grade College, JSS Women’s College, JSS Arts, Science and Commerce College, St. Philomena’s College, Bharathi Autonomous College, Bharathinagar, Mandya district, Government Women’s College, Mandya, Government Arts and Commerce College, Hassan and Government Science College, Hassan.

READ ALSO  Search Panel to meet on May 12 to select UoM VC

The Academic Council also approved new gold medals for which the proposal was submitted by six donors who contributed Rs. 1 lakh each.

Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. A.P. Gnanaprakash and Council members were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching