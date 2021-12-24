Omicron curbs: Why are hotels singled out?

December 24, 2021

Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association questions the conduct of Flower Show at Palace

Mysuru:The Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association has questioned the rationale behind permitting the Flower Show at Mysore Palace from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2 amidst the Omicron scare and at a time when the State Government has imposed restrictions on hotels for New Year’s eve celebrations.

The Association has stated that on the one hand, hotels are heavily restricted from celebrating New Year, gathering of crowds and organising DJ parties, the same Government was permitting the Flower Show where thousands of visitors gather at one particular place.

In a press release, Association President C. Narayanagowda alleged discrimination. “We do not understand the rationale behind issuing guidelines when events like Flower Shows that attract a large number of people are permitted. We have also heard about fireworks display welcoming the New Year at the Mysore Palace,” he said.

“Guidelines must be uniform for all and all should comply with COVID-19 protocols. But here we see that restrictions are only for hotels that usually celebrate Christmas and New Year while no such restrictions are applicable to the District Administration that is organising the Flower Show. Is it reasonable to single out hotels?” he asked.