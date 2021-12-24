December 24, 2021

Mysuru: Noopura Kalavidaru Samskrutika Trust has organised ‘Guru Namana’ in memory of Natyacharya late M. Vishnudas and ‘Noopurothsava’ from Dec. 25 to 27 at K. Vasudevacharya Bhavan, Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha on JLB Road in city.

The dance festival, held in collaboration with the Department of Kannada and Culture, will be inaugurated on Dec 25 at 6 pm by Dr. Tulasi Ramachandra, Director, Nrithyala Trust. Dr.Jyothi Shankar, cultural thinker, will be the guest of honour.

Vidu. Aishwarya Nityananda of Bengaluru will present a Bharatanatyam recital at 6.30 pm. Later on the same day, students of Guru Mithra Naveen, Director, Nadavidyalaya Academy of Music and Dance, Mysuru, will present a Bharatanatyam recital.

On Dec. 26, Vid. K.R. Vishwadeepa, son and disciple of Prof. K. Ramamurthy Rao, Managing Trustee of Noopura Kalavidaru Samskrutika Trust, will give a solo Bharatanatyam programme at 6 pm followed by a Bharatanatyam dance performance by S. Rashmi, disciple of Guru Chethan Hebbar, at 7 pm.

On Dec. 27, Sanskrit Vidwan H.L. Chidambara Bhatta will deliver valedictory speech and felicitate newly elected Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal. Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Chennappa will preside. This will be followed by Guru Namana to Natyacharya M. Vishnudas. Disciples of Prof. K. Ramamurthy Rao will present “Vishnudas Baani” Bharatanatyam at 6.30 pm.

Profile: Natyacharya M. Vishnudas was born in a remote village of Mardambile of Kasaragod District in 1927. He migrated to Mysore at the age of 20 and learnt dance under Vid. K.S. Rajagopal and Vidushi Puttakkayya for 8 years. He learnt classical music from Rajashekarayya (Putty Master) and became a good singer, dancer and nattuvanar.

He started “Shree Saraswathi Nrthya kala Mandira’ in Mysore and taught a number of students.He has choreographed many dance numbers and popularised it. More than 30 students of his school have secured State-level Ranks in the dance examinations conducted by KSEEB. He taught his students till his last day, 27th December 1991.