February 28, 2020

Hundredth Convocation likely next month

PMO yet to confirm Modi’s visit

Mysuru/Mysore: Mysore royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar unveiled the Centenary Convocation Logo of University of Mysore (UoM) at a programme held at Crawford Hall here this morning coinciding with National Science Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Pramoda Devi, who herself has designed the Logo, said that she was very much delighted to be an alumnus of the University.

Pointing out that the University was established by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, she said that she felt proud to be a part of the royal family.

Stating that her father-in-law Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar had bagged five gold medals and her husband Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar had bagged three gold medals of the University, Pramoda Devi said that she took great pride in designing the Centenary Convocation Logo.

Recalling that she had also designed the Logo for the UoM Centenary celebrations held in 2016, she thanked all those who helped her in Graphic Design.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, who presided, thanked Pramoda Devi for designing the Logo.

Recalling the journey of the University over the century, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that the UoM has the distinction of conferring Honorary Doctorate degrees on great personalities like Jawaharlal Nehru, V.K. Krishna Menon and Dr. Rajendra Prasad and the University will continue to honour great achievers and personalities.

Highlighting the UoM’s plan for setting up an Engineering College of its own, the VC said that a blue-print has been prepared in this regard. Also, preparations for Centenary Museum has already begun, with co-operation from all the 56 Departments of the University and Post-Graduate Centres at Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar.

Recounting that the University celebrated its Centenary in a grand manner in 2015, the VC said that the University has got one more chance to celebrate with the Centenary Convocation, which is most likely to take place next month.

Stating that the University has invited a tall leader for the Centenary Convocation, he hoped that the UoM’s wish will be fulfilled. (It may be mentioned here that Prof. Hemantha Kumar had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with MPs Pratap Simha and Tejasvi Surya in July last and extended a formal invitation to him to attend the event. The PMO is yet to give consent).

Noting that Pramoda Devi had designed Centenary Logo too in 2015, he said the Convocation Logo released today is very artistic. The Logo is symbolic of the UoM’s pride, he added.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar further said that all correspondence Letterheads of the UoM will carry Centenary Convocation Logo.

As part of National Science Day today, Prof. Uday Maitra of the Department of Organic Chemistry, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, delivered a lecture on the topic ‘The Periodic Table and Us’. UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa and others were present.

