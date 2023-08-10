Mysore Warriors launches library and sports room at Adarsha Vidyalaya

August 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Warriors, a top-ranked team in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) owned by the NR Group’s Cycle Pure Agarbathi has taken a momentous step forward by inaugurating a library and sports room at the Government Adarsha Vidyalaya in city.

The facilities were inaugurated by Arjun Ranga and Karun Nair of Mysore Warriors Team. Founder and CEO of Kalisu Foundation M.M. Nikhilesh, Head Master Bore Raju and former Head Master Satish were present.

Speaking of this occasion, Arjun Ranga, Owner of Mysore Warriors and Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi said, “At Cycle Pure Agarbathi, we are dedicated to nurturing hope, faith and spirituality within the hearts of the youth. Through our support for young talents, we empower dreams to flourish. With our profound collaboration alongside cause-driven partners, we extend our joy in contributing more funds. As we unite in this endeavour, I wholeheartedly wish our team, Mysore Warriors an abundance of sixes and fours and that together we stand still to support our cause.”

Thanking Cycle Pure Agarbathi, Government Adarsha Vidyalaya Head Master Bore Raju said, “We sincerely thank Cycle Pure Agarbathi for their valuable support in establishing an excellent library and sports facilities for students in Government Schools. It is truly inspiring to see homegrown brands like them taking the initiative to assist students in their journey towards learning, education and achieving their goals.”

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kalisu Foundation M.M. Nikhilesh said, “At Kalisu, we are deeply committed to empower students in furthering their academic pursuits and giving every student an opportunity to pursue their dreams. We are extremely delighted about this collaboration with a like minded organisation such as Cycle Pure Agarbathi that enriches society and elevates the realm of education.”

During the course of the tournament, the Mysore Warriors team has undertaken a noteworthy commitment, vowing to contribute Rs. 2,000 for each wicket taken, Rs. 1,000 for every six struck and Rs. 500 for each four scored. Demonstrating an exceptional spirit of generosity, the owner of Mysore Warriors and Cycle Pure Agarbathi has taken a remarkable step by magnifying these contributions, pledging to double the amounts this year.